Mac Niallais may not play for Donegal this year 06 January 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Donegal's Odhrán Mac Niallais.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Speculation is rife that Odhrán Mac Niallais is taking a year out from the Donegal football panel.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the Gaoth Dobhair clubman is set to move to the US. The 24-year-old's unavailability would be a huge blow to Donegal manager Rory Gallagher who is already planning for 2017 without Leo McLoone and the retired duo of Colm McFadden and Eamon McGee.

Mac Niallais burst onto the inter-county scene in 2014 when starring in Donegal's Ulster SFC success and their subsequent run to the All-Ireland final.

It is also rumoured that 2012 All-Ireland winning half back Anthony Thompson will not be part of Gallagher's squad in the coming year either.