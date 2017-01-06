Kelly calls it a day 06 January 2017





Cork's Paddy Kelly.

Cork's Paddy Kelly. ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Paddy Kelly has become the latest 2010 Cork All-Ireland football winner to announce his inter-county retirement.

The 31-year-old half forward, who made his senior debut in 2008, has been plagued with injuries in recent years and, according to the Irish Examiner, met with Cork manager Peadar Healy last week to confirm he wouldn't be returning to the panel this year.

His retirement, along with those of Daniel Goulding and Fintan Goold this winter, means there are just seven of the 21 players who featured in the 2010 All-Ireland success still involved with the Rebels.

Also the holder of four Allianz League medals (three Division 1 and one Division 2) and three Munster SFC titles, the Ballincollig playmaker tore his calf muscle no fewer than four times in 2015 before returning to make substitute appearances against Longford and Donegal in last summer's All-Ireland qualifiers.