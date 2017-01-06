Nine newcomers added to Waterford squad 06 January 2017





Waterford senior football manager Tom McGlinchey has added nine new faces to his squad for the coming year.

The Deise will begin their competitive campaign on Sunday when they take on Clare in the McGrath Cup at Meelick.

Waterford have been working hard over the last number of weeks and McGlinchey has freshened up the squad with the addition of the new players.

Included in the newcomers is Young Footballer of the Year Dylan Guiry along with his club colleague Shane Ryan.

Others to be given a chance are Gaultier’s Caomhan Maguire, former Waterford under-21 Aidan Dwyer, Portlaw’s Frank Galvin, Clashmore’s Aidan Trihy, Ardmore’s Kenny Murphy, while An Rinn have Odhran O hUallachain and Ferdia O hAodha included.