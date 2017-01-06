Louth unveil new jersey 06 January 2017





Padraig Rath, Shane Callan and Declan Byrne model the new Louth home jersey for 2017.

Pic via Louth GAA (@louthgaa) on Twitter. Padraig Rath, Shane Callan and Declan Byrne model the new Louth home jersey for 2017.Pic via Louth GAA (@louthgaa) on Twitter.

Louth will have a new look for the 2017 season after their new jersey was unveiled last night.

County footballers Padraig Rath, Craig Lynch, Declan Byrne and hurling star Shane Callan were among those to model the new home, away and goalkeeper strips at a launch in Darver.

The Wee County's traditional red colour features prominently on the new home design which is collarless with white around the neck and three white stripes running down the sleeves and bears the logo of new sponsor STATSports on the front.

The Dundalk based Sports analysis company STATSports replace Morgan Fuels as Louth GAA's main sponsor.