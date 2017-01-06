Louth unveil new jersey

06 January 2017

Padraig Rath, Shane Callan and Declan Byrne model the new Louth home jersey for 2017.
Pic via Louth GAA (@louthgaa) on Twitter.

Louth will have a new look for the 2017 season after their new jersey was unveiled last night.

County footballers Padraig Rath, Craig Lynch, Declan Byrne and hurling star Shane Callan were among those to model the new home, away and goalkeeper strips at a launch in Darver.

The Wee County's traditional red colour features prominently on the new home design which is collarless with white around the neck and three white stripes running down the sleeves and bears the logo of new sponsor STATSports on the front.

The Dundalk based Sports analysis company STATSports replace Morgan Fuels as Louth GAA's main sponsor.

 




Most Read Stories

Team news: Royal debuts for Hannigan and Ross

Mac Niallais may not play for Donegal this year

McGeeney questions worth of McKenna Cup with weakened teams

Kerry opt for McGrath Cup split

Eleven Red Hands included in UUJ squad

One Crossmaglen player in Armagh's McKenna Cup squad


Android app on Google Play