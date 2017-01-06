Burst appendix rules out Bolton 06 January 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kildare's Emmet Bolton.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Emmet Bolton is expected to miss most of Kildare's Allianz Football League campaign after suffering a burst appendix over the Christmas period.

The long-serving Eadestown clubman underwent surgery on St. Stephen's Day after feeling unwell in the days leading up to Christmas.

"Emmet's appendix flared up on the Monday before Christmas but he had absolutely no idea that this had happened to him," Kildare manager Cian O'Neill told the Irish Independent.

"In fact, he came to training with us the following night, but because he fell unwell he didn't take part in the session and I sent him home. Over the course of the week he began to feel increasingly unwell and after receiving medical advice he was recommended to go to hospital.

"On Christmas Day he was admitted to Naas Hospital and he was operated on on St Stephen's Day. And after the operation he was detained in hospital for five to six days."

O'Neill doesn't expect Bolton to return to training until early March.

"It could be anything from eight to 12 weeks before Emmet will have sufficiently recovered to come back to training with the panel," he added.

"And of course when he does return, it will take him a bit of time to regain a suitable degree of physical fitness and match sharpness.

"However, there is no better man than Emmet to make a quicker recovery than most players from a situation like this, and as a result, hopefully he will get some game-time before we finish our campaign in the League."