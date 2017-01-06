Donoghue not panicking 06 January 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Galway manager Micheál Donoghue believes there is no point in worrying over the amount of players they are missing at this time of year.

Donoghue is preparing a shadow squad for the Walsh Cup opener against DIT at Ballinasloe on Sunday afternoon.

A number of players are club or college-tied over the coming weeks, while the treatment room is full to the brink at the moment.

However, Donoghue told the Connacht Tribune that the absence of so many players gives other players the opportunity to impress over the coming weeks.

“We had a decent enough pre-season,” said Donoghue. “We are back a few weeks now and it has gone okay. You would love to have a full deck to play from and go at it but, in saying that, similar to last year, we are just going to be using these games to take a look at players and see how they are getting on.”

The likes of David and Eanna Burke, Conor Cooney, Padraig and Cathal Mannion and Daithi Burke are all with the clubs for the time being, while Joe Canning, Paul Killeen and Adrian Tuohy are on the long term injury list.

College-tied players include Conor Whelan, Kevin McHugo, Michael Conneely and Aidan Helebert.