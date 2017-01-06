Bonner ready for tough campaign 06 January 2017





Declan Bonner.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Declan Bonner.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Donegal under-21 manager Declan Bonner knows his charges face a tough time in the McKenna Cup.

The Tir Chonaill men have opted to play their under-21 team in the early season competition as they have so many players college-tied.

And Bonner admitted to the Donegal Democrat that they face a few tough games over the coming weeks.

“We will give them their opportunity in January and let’s see if we can build a bit of confidence within themselves and coming into the Dr McKenna Cup we have a number of huge games coming up against top opposition,” said Bonner.

“We would like to be competitive but it is going to be difficult with so many lads in college. We are facing UUJ on Sunday, all of whom are senior inter-county footballers, and then we have Cavan, who are looking forward to playing in Division One of the league for the first time in a good few years.

“And then we face Ulster champions Tyrone, all very strong teams; it is going to be a real baptism of fire for our lads.”