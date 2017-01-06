Progress pleases Lee 06 January 2017





Since being appointed as Limerick senior football manager in November, Billy Lee has been pleased with the progress that they have made.

On Wednesday next, January 11th they play their first competitive match when they take on Clare in the McGrath Cup.

Lee has been pleased with the attitude of his squad and aside from the experienced duo Seanie Buckley and Ian Ryan, he will have a full strength squad to choose from.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader he said: “I’m happy with the progress of the panel so far and the effort that the lads are putting in in terms of what we are trying to do as we set out our stall for the new year.

“We have some significant injuries and we are waiting to see where they are while Gearoid (Hegarty) and Stephen (Cahill) are on the hurling panel at the moment.

“Obviously when we get into the competitive fare, with Clare and Waterford in the McGrath Cup it will be a real barometer of where we actually are.”