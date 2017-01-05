Team news: Derry ready for Armagh opener 05 January 2017





Derry's Benny Heron and Cathal Sweeney of Galway.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Derry's Benny Heron and Cathal Sweeney of Galway.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Derry team has been named ahead of their McKenna Cup opener against Armagh on Sunday at Owenbeg.

The Oak Leafers had a rough off season with a number of players opting out of the panel for 2017 but manager Damien Barton hopes to get off to a winning start.

Derry (McKenna Cup v Armagh): Ben McKinless; Oisin Hegarty, Oisin Duffin, Peter Hagan; Patrick Coney, Jack Doherty, Neil Forester; Gavin O’Neill, Aidan McLaughlin; Michael Warnock, Niall Loughlin, Carlus McWilliams; Ryan Bell, Emmett McGuckin, Benny Heron.

Throw in is at 2pm.