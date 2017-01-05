Team news: Derry ready for Armagh opener

05 January 2017

Derry's Benny Heron and Cathal Sweeney of Galway.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

The Derry team has been named ahead of their McKenna Cup opener against Armagh on Sunday at Owenbeg.

The Oak Leafers had a rough off season with a number of players opting out of the panel for 2017 but manager Damien Barton hopes to get off to a winning start.

Derry (McKenna Cup v Armagh): Ben McKinless; Oisin Hegarty, Oisin Duffin, Peter Hagan; Patrick Coney, Jack Doherty, Neil Forester; Gavin O’Neill, Aidan McLaughlin; Michael Warnock, Niall Loughlin, Carlus McWilliams; Ryan Bell, Emmett McGuckin, Benny Heron.

Throw in is at 2pm.




Most Read Stories

Eleven Red Hands included in UUJ squad

One Crossmaglen player in Armagh's McKenna Cup squad

Munster right to exclude colleges, says O'Sullivan

O'Mahony reveals nerves ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars'

McCaffrey set to return to Dublin training

Walsh Cup: Cats off to a winner


Android app on Google Play