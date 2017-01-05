Walsh Cup: Cats off to a winner 05 January 2017





©INPHO Kilkenny's Sean Buggy and Darragh Brennan of DCU©INPHO

Kilkenny 0-21

DCU 0-12

Kilkenny have started off their 2017 campaign with a comfortable victory over DCU in tonight's Walsh Cup round one clash.

The Cats team which was made up solely of under-21 players took an early lead in the first half and never really looked back as they outclassed the college side throughout. Kevin Farrell (0-5) lead the scoring for Kilkenny in the opening half which saw the teams leave the field on a scoreline of 0-11 to 0-5 in favour of the county side.

Despite the best efforts of Waterford and DCU's Peter Hogan (0-7) the second half was much of the same with Kilkenny dominating throughout running out eventual nine point winners at Dunmore.

The Cats now move on to face Antrim in the next round while DCU must regroup for their upcoming fixture against Westmeath, both of which are scheduled for the 15th of January.