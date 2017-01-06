Team news: Royal debuts for Hannigan and Ross 06 January 2017





New Meath manager Andy McEntee has named his first team for competitive action, with the announcement of the side to face Wicklow in the opening round of the O'Byrne Cup.

Bryan Menton makes return at midfield after opting out of intercounty duty last year.

There is no place for Joe Sheridan in goal but his brother Brian will wear the Number 14 jersey. There are also call ups for Jack Hannigan in goal, Castletown's Kevin Ross, Seanie Curran and Paddy Kennelly. The former two make their debuts for the county.

Throw in at Pairc Tailteann is at 2.00pm

Meath (O'Byrne Cup SF v Wicklow): Jack Hannigan, Donal Keogan, Donnacha Tobin, Mickey Burke, Conor Downey, Shane McEntee, Sean Curran, Bryan Menton, Cian O'Brien, Cillian O'Sullivan, Graham Reilly, Paddy Kennelly, Kevin Ross, Brian Sheridan, Bryan McMahon