O'Mahony reveals nerves ahead of 'Dancing with the Stars' 05 January 2017





Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony says he’s "nervous" and "a bit stressed out" ahead of Sunday's first episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' on RTÉ.

The Rathnure clubman has been part of five All-Ireland SFC victories since making his debut with the Kingdom in 2004, but Sunday night will see the 36-year-old swapping his football boots for dancing shoes and he revealed to RTÉ Entertainment that he’s a bit tense ahead of the live show's airing.

"I'm nervous and I'm a bit stressed out as well," he laughed. “It's coming fast and quick. I think the most important thing is just getting the routine right and hoping nothing goes wrong.

"Everyone I have spoken to reckons that I'll be the most competitive out of the contestants. I suppose that's just their perception of a football player.

"I don't think I'll be as competitive. I can see how people think that, as it is in my nature playing sport, but I'm trying to focus more on the dance and getting the steps right.”

He added: "Being on a football field and being on stage are completely different. If you make a mistake on a football pitch in the first two minutes you can rectify yourself over 70 or 75 minutes.

"Whereas the dance is 60 - 90 seconds and you can't afford to make mistakes. The only similarity is that my job has made me focused and I'll try to channel out what's going on around me. Hopefully I'll be able to do that on Sunday night."

The first episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' airs live this Sunday on RTÉ One at 6.30pm.