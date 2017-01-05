Longford's Collum keen on promotion 05 January 2017





Longford goalkeeper Paddy Collum pulls off a fine save against Westmeath.

Longford goalkeeper Paddy Collum says promotion from Division Three of the National League must be the Midlanders’ priority in 2017.

Denis Connerton’s charges, who sprung a major championship upset over Monaghan in Clones last summer, begin their new campaign on Saturday when they face Kildare in Newbridge in the first round of the O’Byrne Cup.

However, Fr Manning Gaels clubman Collum is already setting his sights towards next month, when they’ll be hosting Offaly first before travelling to Louth and welcoming Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh.

“That would be a target this year, to get out of Division Three,” he told GAA.ie.

“When it came down to the last game last year we could have got relegated or promoted. That is the way it went, we ended up staying in Division Three.

“That would be a target even though Division Three will be very tough because the teams around us are very experienced.

“We have a nice little team though, and hopefully we can push on this year to get up to Division Two.”