'We're in a place where we don't want to be' 05 January 2017





Antrim joint hurling manager Terence McNaughton says that 2017 will be about digging foundations for the team.

The Saffrons endured a difficult season last year, losing their manager PJ O’Mullan in mid-season before being upset by Meath in the Christy Ring Cup final.

Looking towards his side’s upcoming National League campaign, McNaughton believes that they possess the right ingredients to push for promotion from Division 2A but says that progress will take time.

“I think the quality of hurlers we have is good, I really do,” McNaughton told The Irish News.

“There are some smashing hurlers there and there are some that will develop into good hurlers, given time. At this moment in time it’s competitive for places.

“There is a good vibe about the squad. But it’s not like flicking a switch. It’s going to take time to build and dig the foundations.”

He added: “We want to get Antrim back on good footing and get the best players who are committed out on the field and see where it take us.

“We’ll not be setting the world alight. We’re in a place where we don’t want to be. It’s going to be hard work to get back up again.”