McCaffrey set to return to Dublin training 05 January 2017





Former ‘Footballer of the Year’ Jack McCaffrey will return to Dublin training this week, according to a report from Independent.ie.

The Clontarf club man has not played a single minute for the Dubs since their National League victory over Mayo in Castlebar last February, missing out on his county’s fourth consecutive league victory and successful All-Ireland SFC title defence.

After captaining UCD to Sigerson Cup glory, McCaffrey travelled to Africa to embark on volunteer work as part of his medical studies last spring. In December, he confirmed his desire to don the Dublin jersey again under Jim Gavin.

Gavin and his players are currently on a team holiday in Jamaica as part of their reward for retaining the Sam Maguire Cup in October, although a group of players are thought to be back training with strength and conditioning coach Bryan Cullen, which McCaffrey is set to join.

Paul Clarke will take charge of the Metropolitans for their upcoming O’Byrne campaign that kicks off against DCU on Sunday.