One Crossmaglen player in Armagh's McKenna Cup squad 05 January 2017





Crossmaglen's Paul Hughes Crossmaglen's Paul Hughes

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has named just one Crossmaglen player in his squad for the upcoming Dr McKenna Cup.

Paul Hughes is the sole representative for the 11-time Ulster champions, whom were shocked last year by St Patrick's Cullyhanna at the semi-final stage of the Armagh senior championship.

Orchard County champions Maghery have five representatives, along with veteran Charlie Vernon’s club Harps, while Pearse Og, Forkhill and Ballymacnab each have two members on the panel.

Hughes’ club mate Jamie Clarke is expected to be one of several to return for McGeeney ahead of next month’s National League campaign.

Armagh kick off their 2017 season on Sunday when they take on Derry in Owenbeg in the opening round of the McKenna Cup (throw-in 2pm).

Armagh (McKenna Cup squad): C Vernon, P Morrison, J McElroy, S McCoy, C White (all Harps); A Forker, B Crealey, O Lappin, C Mackle, C Higgins (all Maghery); R Kearney, A Duffy (both Pearse Og); S. Sheridan, J Hall (both Forkhill); G McParland, R Grugan (both Ballymacnab), A Findon (St Peter's), D McKenna (Dromintee), S Campbell (Clan na gael), N Rowland (Culloville), P Casey (St Patrick's), O MacIomhiar (Annaghmore), E Rafferty (Granage), M Shields (Whitecross), P Hughes (Crossmaglen Rangers), A N Other.