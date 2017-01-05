Wicklow's McGrath still optimistic over Leinster final appearance 05 January 2017





Wicklow forward John McGrath says he hasn’t given up hope of playing in a Leinster final one day.

The 29-year-old, who was diagnosed with leukaemia back in 2011, was given the five-year landmark all-clear news last summer and says he’s relishing the season ahead with the Garden County, starting with Meath in the O’Byrne Cup this Sunday.

“I’m probably too optimistic, thinking I can win this, that and the other but I still haven’t given up the hope of playing in Croke Park on Leinster final day,” he told the Irish Examiner. “I know that’ll be laughed at but if you’re not reaching for those levels then why bother? The thoughts of Division 4 this year is exciting.

“There’s going to be a little bit more of a push with Wicklow this year, as in financially as well. It’s a case of if we get the players happy we’ll see a greater reward on the pitch as well.

“The thoughts of missing out on any of that, well, I’d hate to step away. We always say your football career is only there for a very small period of your life and I have no doubt I’ll give as much as I can for as long as I can.

“I think it’s only when it’s taken away from you as it was for me in 2011 you realise how much you love it and how you’d hate to have to sit back and think ‘Jeez, what would I do if I couldn’t play?’ Every year I think I’ll keep going back until my legs say ‘no’.”