Laois v NUIG switched to Rathdowney 05 January 2017





Sunday’s first round Walsh Cup clash between Laois and NUI Galway has been switched to Rathdowney.

The game was originally fixed for Abbeyleix but the Leinster Council have confirmed that it will now be played at Kelly O'Daly Park.

Throw-in time remains at 2pm.