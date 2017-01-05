Video: Minor lift for Burren 05 January 2017





“We've had a couple of tragedies in the last few weeks and this is the lift we needed” - Burren Chairman Paul Fegan speaking after winning the Ulster Minor Club Tournament on New Year's Day.

In December, Ulster GAA Secretary Danny Murphy, who was “a figurehead in this club for 25-30 years”, passed away, and midfielder Shea Fitzpatrick gave a superb performance just weeks after the passing of his Father who also played for Burren.

“This team has now won two Ulsters, at Under-16 and Minor,” says a proud Paul.

