Eleven Red Hands included in UUJ squad 05 January 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tyrone's Michael O'Neill and Ronan McNamee celebrate.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

UUJ manager Martin McHugh has named a strong panel of 33 players for their upcoming Dr McKenna Cup campaign.

The Belfast students take on Donegal this Sunday in Ballybofey, where Tir Chonaill men Ryan McHugh, Eoin McHugh and Patrick McBrearty are all expected to feature for the visitors against their county’s U21s.

Players from Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Monaghan are also included in the squad, but it’s Ulster champions Tyrone that are best represented with a total of 11 players.

Red Hands full-back Ronan McNamee and centre-forward Mark Bradley are at McHugh’s disposal this weekend, as are Rory Brennan, Ruairi McGlone, Frank Burns and Ronan McGeary, along with five more from the O’Neill County.

Interestingly, the Sigerson Cup hopefuls are down to play Mickey Harte’s team on Sunday week at Healy Park in Omagh.

Ulster University: Ricky Johnston, Niall McKeever (Antrim); Cathal Boylan, Tiarnan McConville, Jack Rafferty (Armagh); Michael McEvoy, Terrence O’Brien, Gareth McKinless, James Kearney, Barry Grant, Shane McGahon (Derry); Ryan McHugh, Eoin McHugh, Patrick McBrearty, Lorcan Connor, John Fitzgerald (Donegal); Damien McKeown, Niall Madine, Sean McGonigle, Kory Colgan (Down); Jack McCann (Fermanagh); Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan); Sean Fox, Ruairi Kelly, Ronan McNamee, Rory Brennan, Ruairi McGlone, Mark Bradley, Daire Gallagher, Frank Burns, Matthew Walsh, Ronan McGeary, Cillian McCann (Tyrone).