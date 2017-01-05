O'Byrne Cup "great stepping stone" - Kelly 05 January 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Louth manager Colin Kelly hopes the Wee County can get as much out of the O'Byrne Cup in 2017 as they did last year.

As the competitive year starts with three games in eight days, the Reds will open their campaign against Westmeath in Mullingar on Sunday before hosting NUI Maynooth and Carlow in Darver on Wednesday and Sunday week respectively.

"It worked well for us last year. We got what we needed out of it in terms of looking at players and giving lads some game time, but we also built some great momentum, particularly with that win over Kildare in Hawkfield in miserable conditions," the Louth boss told The Argus. "It was a great stepping stone going into the league.

"It is tough on the players and it suits counties with big, strong squads. In our case, certain players will have to play three games in a week. But it's great for getting boots on fellas in a competitive environment."