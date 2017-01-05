Munster right to exclude colleges, says O'Sullivan 05 January 2017





Munster GAA Chairman Jerry O'Sullivan and Tipperary's Seamus Callanan make the draw for the 2017 Munster senior hurling championship.

Munster Council chairman Jerry O’Sullivan believes that the right decision has been made in not allowing colleges and universities to play in their pre-season competitions.

This will be the second year which sees the Munster Senior Hurling League and McGrath Cup being contested by counties only and O’Sullivan feels that it is the correct call.

“Counties are very much in favour of it,” he told the Irish Examiner. “I know Tipp are not involved again this year but they are away on holiday and only come back after the first round and I believe they are in Antrim at the end of January (from a training camp) as well.

“Tipp would have likely played last year had they known the format was to be changed from knock-out to three or four games.

“All the other counties are anxious to play in it and see the benefit of doing so and having a new sponsor gives it a bit extra status."