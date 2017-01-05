'It's very much a changing team we have now' - Cunningham 05 January 2017





Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.

Dublin hurlers may have gotten their 2017 campaign off to a winning start last night but manager Ger Cunningham feels that these are “changing times” for his team.

The Dubs accounted for Carlow in last night's Walsh Cup opener at Parnell Park, where the hosts secured a comfortable 2-17 to 1-13 victory despite being minus the services of their Cuala contingent as well as their college players.

"It's very much a changing team we have now," Cunningham told RTE Sport. "There are guys who are no longer part of it and guys who want to come in and stake their claim.

"It's changing times, but that doesn't stop us from being competitive and going out to try and win every game.

"Our ambition is to compete strongly in the Allianz League. We have a very tough opening game against Tipperary on the 11 February at Croke Park.

On last night’s opponents, the Cork native added: "They gave us a very good game and were tough and physical. At one stage they brought it down to two points. Thankfully, we got the goal in the end to tie it down, so anything could have happened.

"That's what Colm Bonnar brings to the whole table, they'll be well organised. He's a very good coach and he's been around the game a long time. You could see his fingerprints were all over them tonight."