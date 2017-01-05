Harte anticipating tough McKenna Cup campaign 05 January 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte says his team face a tough challenge in trying to emerge from their group in the Dr McKenna Cup.

The holders kick off their campaign against Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park before taking on Martin McHugh’s UUJ side and then hosting Donegal.

The Tir Chonaill County are expected to line-out their U21s for the competition but Harte, who recently named a strong 26-man panel, feels they’ll have a battle on their hands there too.

“If Armagh are after the Ó Fiaich Cup to the extent that they were, then I'm sure there will be plenty of counties after the McKenna Cup as well," Harte told The Irish News.

“You can tell from that result that it won't be easy to retain the McKenna Cup. We want to retain it and our ambition is to play three competitive matches and then be in contention for a fourth and fifth. If we don't do get those extra games, then we'll be disappointed.

“The draw is quite a tasty one, what with going to Cavan, playing University of Ulster and Donegal, no matter if they do or don't field their full team. To get out of that group is going to be a challenge and we'll do our very best.”