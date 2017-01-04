Mannion calls time on his playing days 04 January 2017





St Brigid's Karol Mannion.

©INPHO/James Crombie. St Brigid's Karol Mannion.©INPHO/James Crombie.

St Brigid's All-Ireland winner Karol Mannion has opted to call time on his playing career.

The long-serving midfielder, who was 'man-of-the-match' in his club's All-Ireland final success over Ballymun Kickhams in 2013, has decided to quit the game after nearly two decades of outstanding service.

Mannion retired from the inter-county scene in 2014 after 12 years on the Roscommon senior panel.

He won 1 All-Ireland SFC medal, 4 Connacht SFC titles and 9 county SFC titles with St Brigid's as well as a Connacht SFC title with Roscommon in 2010 and bows out alongside his club-mate Robbie Kelly.