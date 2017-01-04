McCormack makes Longford return 04 January 2017





Longford's Sean McCormack.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Longford's Sean McCormack.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Longford have regained the services of Sean McCormack for the 2017 season.

The ace forward returns to the county set-up having opted out two years ago. His younger brother Padraig is also back on board Denis Connerton's squad. However, fellow Emmet Og, Killoe clubman Michael Quinn has been ruled out until March as he recovers from surgery on a broken ankle.

Meanwhile, the midlanders have released their team ahead of Saturday's O'Byrne Cup opener against Kildare in Newbridge.

Longford (O'Byrne Cup v Kildare): Paddy Collum; Paul McGee, Andrew Farrell, Barry Gilleran; Cian Farrelly, Padraig McCormack, Barry McKeon; Darren Gallagher, Barry O’Farrell; Daniel Mimnagh, Robbie Smyth, Diarmuid Masterson; Mark Hughes, Liam Connerton, Sean McCormack.

Subs: Ciaran Garvey, Liam Sullivan, Paddy Kiernan, Brian Farrell, Paddy Farrell, Ronan McEntire, Dermot Brady, James McGivney, Gary Rogers.