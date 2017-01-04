Keaney seeks return of stolen medals

04 January 2017

Conal Keaney has taken to Twitter to appeal to the better nature of a thief who stole his county, provincial and All-Ireland club medals from his car.

2016 was a year to remember for the former Dublin dual star and the Ballyboden St Enda's footballers as they celebrated All-Ireland Club glory on St Patrick's Day.

But Keaney's Celtic Cross souvenir from their final victory over Castlebar Mitchels has been robbed from his car...




