Keaney seeks return of stolen medals 04 January 2017





Ballyboden St Enda's Conal Keaney with an eye injury.

Conal Keaney has taken to Twitter to appeal to the better nature of a thief who stole his county, provincial and All-Ireland club medals from his car.

2016 was a year to remember for the former Dublin dual star and the Ballyboden St Enda's footballers as they celebrated All-Ireland Club glory on St Patrick's Day.

But Keaney's Celtic Cross souvenir from their final victory over Castlebar Mitchels has been robbed from his car...