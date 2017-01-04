Conor McGurk Cup: Comfortable wins for Derry and Down 04 January 2017





Derry's Alan Grant clears his lines against Kerry.

Derry and Down came out on top in their Conor McGurk Cup openers against Donegal and Armagh respectively last night.

Second-half goals from Corey Reilly, Aaron Kelly, Alan Grant and Paddy Henry boosted the Oak Leafers to a 4-20 to 1-10 victory over Donegal at Owenbeg.

Meanwhile, the new Down hurling management team of Marty Mallon, Paul Coulter and Gary Savage got their reign off to an impressive start last night at Queen's.

The Mourne Men inflicted a 3-30 to 2-16 defeat on Armagh.