Conor McGurk Cup: Comfortable wins for Derry and Down

04 January 2017

Derry's Alan Grant clears his lines against Kerry.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Derry and Down came out on top in their Conor McGurk Cup openers against Donegal and Armagh respectively last night.

Second-half goals from Corey Reilly, Aaron Kelly, Alan Grant and Paddy Henry boosted the Oak Leafers to a 4-20 to 1-10 victory over Donegal at Owenbeg.

Meanwhile, the new Down hurling management team of Marty Mallon, Paul Coulter and Gary Savage got their reign off to an impressive start last night at Queen's.

The Mourne Men inflicted a 3-30 to 2-16 defeat on Armagh.




Most Read Stories

Keaney seeks return of stolen medals

Sad news of award winning journalist Kevin Casey's passing

McGleenan intent on learning fast

Distance is no object for Banty

Happy 80th Birthday Mick O'Connell!

Erne without experienced trio


Android app on Google Play