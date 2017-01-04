Team news: Dubs to experiment in Walsh Cup opener

04 January 2017

Dublin's Jonathan Treacy.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Dublin boss Ger Cunningham has unveiled his team selection ahead of tonight's Walsh Cup clash against Carlow at Parnell Park (throw-in 7.30pm).

With up to 20 players missing due to injuries and club and college commitments, Cunningham has named an experimental squad for the pre-season competition opener.

Among the newcomers in the starting fifteen are U21 goalkeeper Jonathan Treacy, 2011 Galway U21 All-Ireland winner Donie Fox, former Kilkenny minor captain Canice Maher and 2016 minors Donal Burke and Cian O'Sullivan.

Dublin (Walsh Cup v Carlow): Jonathan Treacy; Darragh Gray, Shane Barrett; Fionn O Riain Broin; Matthew McCaffrey, Chris Crummey, Sean McGrath; Liam Rushe, Donie Fox; Conor Burke, Tomas Connolly, Fionntain McGibb; Canice Maher, Donal Burke, Cian O'Sullivan.

Subs: Gary Maguire, Paddy Smyth, Mark McCallion, Mark Kavanagh, Ciaran Dowling, Ben Quinn, Fergal Whitely, Caolan Conway, Niall McMorrow, Johnny McGuirk, Alan Moore, Sean O Riain, Alex Quinn, James Holland, Chris Bennett.




