McKenna Cup holders Tyrone mean business 04 January 2017





Tyrone's Conor Clarke Tyrone's Conor Clarke

Mickey Harte has named a strong squad for Tyrone's Dr McKenna Cup six-in-a-row bid.

The long-serving Sean Cavanagh is included while there is a welcome return for Conor Clarke who was forced to sit out 2016 because of injury.

The likes of Niall Morgan, Peter Harte, Mattie Donnelly, Tiernan McCann, Connor McAliskey, Colm Cavanagh and Cathal McCarron will also feature in the Red Hands' campaign which will get underway against Cavan this Sunday.

Tyrone Dr McKenna Cup squad: Niall Morgan (Edendork), Mickey O'Neill (Edendork), Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciaran), Lee Brennan (Trillick), Conor Clarke (Omagh), Tiernan McCann (Killyclogher), Peter Harte (Errigal Ciaran), Ronan O'Neill (Omagh), Niall Sludden (Dromore), Padraig McNulty (Dungannon), Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland), Darren McCurry (Edendork), Sean Cavanagh (Moy), Harry Loughran (Moy), Johnny Munroe (Carrickmore), Connor McAliskey (Clonoe), Mattie Donnelly (Trillick), Colm Cavanagh (Moy), Cathal McCarron (Dromore), Michael Cassidy (Ardboe), Declan McClure (Clonoe), Cahir McCullagh (Greencastle), Ronan McHugh (Aghyaran), Niall McKenna (Donaghmore), Ronan McNabb (Dromore), Ruairi Mullan (Cookstown).