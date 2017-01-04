Carew welcomes early season test 04 January 2017





Sligo manager Niall Carew.

Sligo manager Niall Carew believes that facing Galway in the FBD Connacht League is the perfect game for them at the moment.

As the new year dawns, so to does the GAA season as the first competitive games of the year are down for decision this weekend.

Sligo have a tough opener as they take on Galway in Enniscrone, but Carew admitted to the Sligo Champion that it was good to get such a tough test so early in the year.

“We are expecting a tough game with Galway, there’s no doubt about that but the way we’re looking at it, it’s good to get a game like this early on,” said Carew.

“The lads in fairness to them have been training hard and I suppose that doesn’t make us unique to other counties, everyone is training hard this time of the year.”

