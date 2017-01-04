Distance is no object for Banty 04 January 2017





Seamus McEnaney.

Seamus McEnaney is clocking up the mileage in his new role as Wexford senior football manager.

Former Monaghan and Meath manager 'Banty' admits that travelling from Carrickmacross to the Model County can be a strain at times but the five hour round trip doesn't detract from the thrill of being back involved in the inter-county scene.

“The travelling aspect is obviously tough,” he told gaa.ie.

“It is quite a journey for me from Carrickmacross, but I work in Dublin some days and I make my way on down from there or I make my way back to Dublin some nights and work there the next day.

“There are different ways of working around it, but certainly the travel aspect is quite demanding. It is really, really enjoyable when I get there.

“The facilities are top class, the Wexford County Board are top class, and the players attitude is top class.

“Sometimes there is more to life than just work and you have to go on these journeys to get what you want.”