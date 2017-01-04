Keegan blow for Lilywhites 04 January 2017





Celbridge and Kildare's Gerry Keegan.

Kildare hurlers have been dealt a huge blow ahead of the 2017 campaign.

Joe Quaid will have to plan without mercurial forward Gerry Keegan for the next 12 months after the Celbridge clubman departed for Australia.

Keegan has been in outstanding form for club and county in the last few years and his scoring prowess will be sorely missed by the Lilywhites over the coming year.

Keegan made his senior debut in the 2012 Christy Ring Cup. Since then he has become a key member of the team and won the Christy Ring Cup in 2014. He was also a part of the Leinster squad that reached the 2016 inter-provincial final.

Kildare will ply their trade in the Walsh Cup for the first time this year as they host IT Carlow on Sunday afternoon.

They will also face Offaly and Meath in the early season competition as they continue their preparations for the league and Christy Ring Cup.