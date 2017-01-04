Laois duo set for spell on sidelines 04 January 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Laois' Mark Timmons and Rory Grugan of Armagh must meet again.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Laois footballers will have to plan without two of their more experienced players for the early part of the season.

Both Brendan Quigley and Mark Timmons are sidelined through injury at the moment and it remains to be see if they will play any part in the National League.

Quigley is suffering from hamstring and back problems which look set to keep him sidelined for a number of weeks.

The news is even worse for Timmons who underwent a double-hip operation and although he has responded well to rehab, the Graiguecullen man is expected to miss the entire league campaign.

Laois have a number of players college-tied for the O’Byrne Cup, while Damien O’Connor and Paul Kingston are also out through injury at the moment.

The footballers begin their competitive campaign this Sunday when they take on DIT at Crettyard.