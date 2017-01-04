Magee on player mission 04 January 2017





Wicklow manager Johnny Magee talks to his players.

Wicklow manager Johnny Magee is eager to unearth some new talent before the start of the NFL.

The Garden County begin their competitive campaign on Sunday when they take on Meath at Navan in the O’Byrne Cup.

It is a tough ask for Wicklow, but Magee is just looking for a few positives including new talent emerging.

Speaking to the Wicklow People he said: “We’ll try to put out the strongest team possible but the O’Byrne Cup is also about blooding a few players and you like to have a look at lads and see how they respond.

“We’d be hoping to give a couple of debuts to lads in the O’Byrne Cup as well.”

