Sad news of award winning journalist Kevin Casey's passing 04 January 2017





The late Kevin Casey.

Pic via WLR FM (@wlrfm) on Twitter. The late Kevin Casey.Pic via WLR FM (@wlrfm) on Twitter.

Waterford GAA has led the tributes to award winning WLR FM Sports Editor Kevin Casey following his death after a short illness.

The popular Kerry native has passed away at the age of 40.

A statement issued by WLR FM reads: “At the request of the Casey family, we have been asked to inform our listeners of the death of our colleague Kevin Casey.



“Kevin, who celebrated his fortieth birthday last year died after a short illness. He was originally from Glenflesk, Killarney, County Kerry and began working in WLR FM ten years ago.

“Kevin has been honoured many times for his work in sport with WLR FM , winning a GAA MacNamee award in 2010 for his programme which celebrated the jubilee of Waterford's All Ireland win in 1959.



“Last year he won another MacNamee award for his interview with Waterford hurler Maurice Shanahan where he gave an open and honest account of his struggle with depression which made for compelling listening.

“The programme was enhanced by the compassionate and sensitive style of Kevin's interviewing. Last October he won a prestigious PPI National Radio Award for the same programme.

“Our condolences to his wife Marguerite, his sons Paul, Mark and James and his parents Paddy and Mary, sisters Marie and Majella and his brother Martin.



“His family would like to thank his medical team, Dr. Paula Colvert, Dr. Emmett Wall and Dr. Sean Hogan and are particularly grateful to the oncology unit, oncology liason nurses and home care team.”

Sad news of Kevin's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this very sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam https://t.co/zONh1nrze9 — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) January 4, 2017

An absolute gentleman RIP https://t.co/TsrHXtEgJX — Pauric Mahony (@PauricMahony) January 4, 2017