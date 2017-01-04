Happy 80th Birthday Mick O'Connell!

04 January 2017

Kerry's Mick O'Connell in action.

Kerry gaelic football icon Mick O'Connell celebrates his 80th birthday today. 

Widely regarded as the greatest gaelic football midfielder of all time, the Valentia Island man won four All-Ireland SFC, 12 Munster SFC and four national league medals during his illustrious career in the green and gold jersey.

Below is a video sample from the 1975 RTE documentary 'A Kerry Footballer' - Mick O'Connell.

Youtube credit: Classic GAA Channel




