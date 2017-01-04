Newcomers encourage Cribbin 04 January 2017





Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin.

Westmeath manager Tom Cribbin has been encouraged by the new players brought into the squad.

Cribbin has already run the rule over some of these players during challenge matches over the Christmas period.

And more will get the opportunity to shine as the footballers take on Louth in the O’Byrne Cup at Cusack Park on Sunday.

Promotion in the league is one of the main priorities for the Lake County this year and Cribbin stressed to the Westmeath Independent that all preparation at the moment is geared towards that.

“We had a few challenge matches and got a chance to have a look at a few new players, some of who are untried at inter-county level, so from that perspective it was good and the performances of certain individuals showed lots of potential for the future,” said Cribbin.

“In that regard, I think Westmeath are doing okay; I feel there’s a fair amount of talent coming through. But for some of them the step up to inter-county training, getting in tune with the strength and conditioning required, and the enormous commitment it takes, can be a bit of a strain.

“So those lads will be looked after carefully. But yes, I’ve been encouraged by some of those involved towards the latter part of 2016.”