McGrath Cup and Munster SHL venue changes 04 January 2017





Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan Fraher Field, Dungarvan.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan

There have been some venue changes to upcoming McGrath Cup and Munster SHL games.

The McGrath Cup round 1 tie between Clare and Waterford on Sunday will now be played in Meelick (throw-in 2pm) while the round 2 meeting of Tipperary and Cork on next Wednesday has been moved to Dr Morris Park, Thurles (throw-in 7.30pm).

In the Munster SHL, the round 1 clash of Waterford and Limerick on Sunday, originally fixed for Walsh Park, is set to take place at Fraher Field, Dungarvan (throw-in 2pm).