McGrath Cup and Munster SHL venue changes

04 January 2017

Fraher Field, Dungarvan.
There have been some venue changes to upcoming McGrath Cup and Munster SHL games.

The McGrath Cup round 1 tie between Clare and Waterford on Sunday will now be played in Meelick (throw-in 2pm) while the round 2 meeting of Tipperary and Cork on next Wednesday has been moved to Dr Morris Park, Thurles (throw-in 7.30pm).

In the Munster SHL, the round 1 clash of Waterford and Limerick on Sunday, originally fixed for Walsh Park, is set to take place at Fraher Field, Dungarvan (throw-in 2pm).




