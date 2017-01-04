Erne without experienced trio 04 January 2017





Fermanagh's Paul McCusker and Sean Quigley.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Fermanagh's Paul McCusker and Sean Quigley.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Fermanagh will be without three experienced players for the start of the 2017 campaign.

Pete McGrath revealed to the Fermanagh Herald that they will be without Ruairi Corrigan, Sean Quigley and Ryan Jones.

Both Jones and Corrigan are set to miss a few months of the year, but Quigley may feature from the start of the National League.

Fermanagh begin their competitive campaign this Sunday when they take on Monaghan in Clones.

“Ruairi Corrigan is out for the next couple of months,” said McGrath. Sean Quigley is back doing a certain amount of pitch work and might possibly see action in the last McKenna Cup match, we just need to see where his fitness levels are, and obviously Ryan Jones at centre half forward won’t be around for the first couple of matches either.

“But we have a lot of lads coming in, Tom McCaffrey’s one of them. Eddie Courtney has trained exceptionally well after an injury stricken couple of years.

“Daniel Teague has been training very well. James Duffy, Eoin McManus and Kane Connor are all possibilities in the half forward line, so there are options.”