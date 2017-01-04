McGleenan intent on learning fast 04 January 2017





Mattie McGleenan.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mattie McGleenan.©INPHO/James Crombie.

By Orla Bannon

New Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan says his players must learn fast to survive in Division One.

The newly promoted Breffni county's first Allianz League game in the top flight will be against league and All-Ireland champions Dublin but they first must negotiate a Dr McKenna Cup section that includes six-in-a-row chasing Tyrone, Jordanstown and Donegal.

“Division One is where you want to be and it is a tough baptism (against Dublin), but as I've said to the players we're on a huge learning curve.

“What we've got to do is learn fast and that's what we're going to do. We will do the fundamentals well.

“We'll work hard, train hard, and learn from each day we go out to make us better.

“We have uphill struggles along the way but Cavan haven't been in Division One for 21 years so it absolutely has to happen - we have to keep them there.

“I would argue that the McKenna Cup is very important to Cavan this year with Dublin our first game at home in the league.”

McGleenan, who played in Tyrone's All-Ireland final defeat by the Dubs in 1995, has revealed he always haboured ambitions of being involved in inter-county management.

After a successful spell with Scotstown, who won three Monaghan SFC titles in the last four years, Cavan courted McGleenan who revealed he was “honoured” by the approach but “never saw it coming”.

McGleenan says he thought about going for the Tyrone minor manager's job last year but Scotstown run to the Ulster club SFC final the previous autumn, losing to Crossmaglen, put his county management ambitions on hold.

“I suppose it was something you definitely aspired to.

“This year the way it fell into my lap I felt myself it was the right time.

“I've been sitting watching Mickey (Harte) for years and thinking 'do you want to be down on that line where it's all happening?'

“The answer to that is 'yes'.

“I'm a football coach. That's where I want to be. That's where I enjoy myself most.

“The attitude of the Cavan lads is superb. I suppose it's what I expected from inter-county footballers and I'm really enjoying the journey.”

McGleenan's first game in charge is against his native county in Sunday's McKenna Cup opener at Kingspan Breffni Park, minus a number of regulars including influential Gearoid McKiernan who is ruled out for several months with a knee injury.

He said: “We are going to see very quickly in the McKenna Cup what the level is and where we have to go.

“Mickey will give me a few words of advice I'm sure!

“What he has as done for Tyrone no-one could ever repay him.

“My children have grown up with Mickey and his success with Tyrone. It's been phenomenal.

“If I can do anything along those lines, anywhere near what he has achieved, it would be a dream come true.”