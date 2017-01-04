Kelly points to vital ingredients

04 January 2017

New Roscommon hurling manager Johnny Kelly believes that the players have to enjoy the game if they are to progress to the next level.

Kelly takes over the reins from fellow Galway man Justin Campbell who had a successful rein with the Rossies.

The Portumna clubman also managed the Galway U-21 and intermediate teams, and was manager of Offaly club Coolderry.

And the former Portumna manager stressed to the Roscommon Herald that enjoyment was a big factor for him.

“Apart from the need to be ambitious and be motivated by performance, hurling is a game to be enjoyed,” said Kelly.

“The players must get a buzz out of the games and from training. It’s a vital ingredient. Hopefully we’ll see a Roscommon team playing with intensity and style, and see where it takes us.”




