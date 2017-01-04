Solan set for new era 04 January 2017





Mayo manager Michael Solan celebrates.

Mayo under-21 manager Michael Solan is delighted to have over half of the 2016 All-Ireland winning panel available for this year’s campaign.

This weekend, the All-Ireland champions face Derry in the opening round of the North-West Cup and Solan is looking forward to getting a competitive game under the belt.

Speaking to the Western People he said: “Any year you’re over an underage team and you’re able to hold onto the same lads is brilliant, because you’re starting from a position of familiarity with a sizable number of them. That was something we wouldn’t have had last year.

“Having the lads around from last year will be great but I’m sure the new lads in the team will have their own ambitions. They will be putting plenty of pressure on the guys who were there last year.”

