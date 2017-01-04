Bonnar welcomes challenge 04 January 2017





Colm Bonnar.

Carlow senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar has welcomed the ‘competitive’ matches they will face in the Walsh Cup.

A tough opener awaits the Barrowsiders this evening (Wednesday) as they travel to Parnell Park to take on Dublin.

They then host Wexford at Netwatch Cullen Park on Sunday week before completing the group stages with a clash against UCD at home also on Sunday January 22nd.

Bonnar told the Carlow Nationalist that the matches are great preparation for the league, where they will be looking to make a fast start in their opener against Westmeath.

“We have a very competitive Walsh Cup with a Division 1 national hurling league team and Wexford would have huge ambitions with Davy Fitzgerald wanting to move them up the ladder,” said Bonnar.

“He will have them convinced they should not be just out of Division 1B, but should be capable of playing in Division 1A. That will be a really, really big test for us.

“UCD are the kingpins of Fitzgibbon Cup hurling. Three great games for us. We are delighted with that draw. It will test the players and give us an indication of where we are.”