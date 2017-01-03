Mayo bring in ten 03 January 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo's Liam Irwin scores a goal against Cork.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

There are plenty of new faces in Mayo’s FBD Connacht league squad.

As well as calling on some lesser-known talent, the beaten 2016 All-Ireland finalists - who open their 2017 campaign against NUIG on Sunday - have recalled Ger Cafferkey, who missed last summer's championship through injury, and Jason Gibbons, who sat out the business end of the year after dislocating a shoulder during the provincial semi-final loss to Galway.

Goalkeeper Rory Byrne, corner back Donie Newcombe and forward Neil Douglas have been brought in from Castlebar Mitchells, alongside a number of last year's All-Ireland U21 FC winning side, including defender David Kenny and attackers Fergal Boland, Liam Irwin and Michael Plunkett.

With the majority of Mayo’s household names embarking on a team holiday to South Africa this week and others absent due to club and college commitments (and injury), the door has been left ajar for some of the newcomers to impress.