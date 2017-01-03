McGeeney confident 03 January 2017





Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney.

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney is confident that he has "a good group of guys" at his disposal.

The new-look Orchard County captured the O'Fiaich Cup before Christmas and will open their McKenna Cup campaign against Derry on Sunday.

"We have a good group of guys in this Armagh squad but obviously you need a decent ration of experience. Our biggest task will be to try and get the best 15 players we can on the pitch on any given day," the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain told The Belfast Telegraph.

"The big task will be to get the right balance in the side. Sometimes I think we are a wee bit harsher on our players than we should be but then ultimately our game is all about the championship. You can do terrible in the league but if you do well in the championship that will be forgotten, you will be grand then."