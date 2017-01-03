Donegal V UUJ - a match awash with subplots 03 January 2017





Martin McHugh.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Martin McHugh.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Plenty of talking points ahead of Sunday's McKenna Cup clash of Donegal and UUJ.

The hosts at Ballybofey are, of course, fielding their U21 side, managed by Declan Bonner, while the students will be managed by Bonner's 1992 All-Ireland winning team-mate Martin McHugh in an intriguing 25th-anniversary sideline duel.

And there is no shortage of inside knowledge in the visitors' playing ranks as Martin's son Ryan and nephew Eoin will line out for Jordanstown.

"Obviously there's an added element of interest to this game. The fact that Donegal are fielding their U21 side makes it an intriguing contest but it's a game we are looking forward to," McHugh Snr. told The Belfast Telegraph.

"Naturally, I would know most of the Donegal players at all levels so even though it will be an U21 side that will be put in front of us I don't believe that there will be any huge element of surprise. I think the Donegal team will relish the challenge and for our part we are very keen to make an impact in the competition."