Wexford / UCD double-header 03 January 2017





Wexford players arrive at the Innovate Wexford Park grounds.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Wexford players arrive at the Innovate Wexford Park grounds.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Wexford and UCD's footballers and hurlers will feature in a novel double-header at Gorey this Sunday afternoon.

The Model County hurlers' January 8th Walsh Cup clash with UCD at Pairc Ui Suiochan has been switched from 2pm to 12:45 and will be followed by Wexford V UCD in the O'Byrne Cup at 2:30.

The football game had originally been fixed for Enniscorthy at 2:00 but, with the same two teams involved in both matches, it clearly makes sense to stage them together at the same venue.