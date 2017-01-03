Wexford / UCD double-header

03 January 2017

Wexford players arrive at the Innovate Wexford Park grounds.
©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Wexford and UCD's footballers and hurlers will feature in a novel double-header at Gorey this Sunday afternoon.

The Model County hurlers' January 8th Walsh Cup clash with UCD at Pairc Ui Suiochan has been switched from 2pm to 12:45 and will be followed by Wexford V UCD in the O'Byrne Cup at 2:30.

The football game had originally been fixed for Enniscorthy at 2:00 but, with the same two teams involved in both matches, it clearly makes sense to stage them together at the same venue.




