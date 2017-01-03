Donnelly hopes 2017 will be "twice as hectic" 03 January 2017





Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Tyrone footballer Mattie Donnelly is hoping for a hectic year.

The Red Hands had a busy 2016 - winning the O'Fiaich Cup, McKenna Cup, Division Two and Ulster SFC - but Donnelly is hoping they can up the ante and go even further in the All-Ireland series this time around:

"When I express the hope that 2017 will be maybe twice as hectic as the year just ended, I mean of course that Tyrone will hopefully get into the All-Ireland final," the Trillick clubman told The Belfast Telegraph.

"I would just love that to happen. We did not play up to scratch and were beaten by a single point by Mayo at the quarter-final stage in 2016 which was frustrating but hope springs eternal again.

"We would like to hit the ground running after the manner in which we surrendered the O'Fiaich Cup but we are in a tough group in the McKenna Cup beginning with this match against Cavan. They are up in Division One along with us and obviously we will be seeing them again but for the minute the whole focus is on Sunday's game."