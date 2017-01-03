Higgins happy to give it another lash 03 January 2017





Dublin's Paddy Andrews and Keith Higgins of Mayo shake hands.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Dublin's Paddy Andrews and Keith Higgins of Mayo shake hands.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Veteran campaigner Keith Higgins will have no hesitation about making himself available to the Mayo footballers again this year.

The 31-year-old dual star was one of his county's top performers in 2016 as Mayo lost to the eventual All-Ireland winners for the fifth successive season.

"The way the All-Ireland went last year with the disappointment of it, you're kind of doing a bit of thinking and wondering 'will I bother?' but it's too good an opportunity to pass up on," the Ballyhaunis clubman said at the launch of the new Mayo jersey.

"People always ask 'is it harder to come back when you lose by a point or whatever?' but I think it's a bit easier because you realise you're so close. It'd be different if you were getting beaten in qualifiers or quarter-finals.

"If there was a bit of a gap it'd be different but we'd be hoping we're not too far away at all and if we get a few things right we'll be thereabouts."